Businesses all over Bolivar County will close their doors in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday on Monday.

It is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around King's birthday, Jan. 15.

King was the chief spokesman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

The campaign for a federal holiday in King's honor began soon after his assassination in 1968.

President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later.

At first, some states resisted observing the holiday as such, giving it alternative names or combining it with other holidays. It was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

There will be a parade Monday in Cleveland beginning at 10 a.m. which will start at city hall and end at Amzie Moore park.

All federal and state government offices will be closed.

The Bolivar Commercial will publish as usual.

The city halls of Cleveland, Drew, Boyle, Mound Bayou, Pace, Rosedale, Ruleville and Shelby will be closed.

All banks will be closed. The U.S. Post Office will also be closed, as will the Bolivar County Library System.

Delta State University and all Bolivar County school districts will be closed.

RES garbage collection will run as usual.