Symonds Water Association issued a Boil Water Alert for its 150 customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply.

The alert was issued Tuesday.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health that the chlorinator pump is down and customers need to boil their water until further notice.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Symonds Water Association has been up and running since September after being down for 10 months prior.

At that time the cholorinator pump was also the cause.

For a time, the small town was completely without running water, leaving residents to take drastic measures such as having to continuously purchase outsourced water.

The water system was repaired with a grant from the Delta Regional Authority.

"The DRA approved a grant for us to get the water well repairs and they also provided funds for us to fix leaks and to purchase two pumps for the sewer system," said Kellia Johnson Washington, president of the Symonds Water Association, in a previous interview.

Delta Regional Authority approved a States' Economic Development Assistance Program grants to Symonds Water Association of $156,000 to support the Association's need to address emergency work to help ensure potable water and wastewater services.

While the system is under alert, residents should not not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Residents may should wash dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days; wash fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water; wash hands and bathe as usual; brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water; and cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.