“Let’s go Wolves!” is a phrase that will be heard during football season this fall after the student body made the decision on the new school name, colors, and mascot.

The Student Consolidation Advisory Committee made up of students from Cleveland High School, East Side High School, Margaret Green Junior High School, and D.M. Smith Middle School appeared before the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees to present their options and decision.

The choices, selected by the student committee, were the Bolivar Central Braves, the Cleveland Central Wolves, and the Cleveland High Trojans.

After votes from the student body were tallied, Superintendent Jackie Thigpen handed over a sealed envelope to Jamise Green who read the verdict.

The new name is Cleveland Central High School and Middle School Wolves and the colors are black and purple.

Thomas Jones, a CHS student, said, “We made the decision that was best for us and we hope that you can have open minds and hearts as we try to achieve academic excellence. All the future attendees of the school had a vote and a say in this decision.

“We were chosen from the student body and the student council. We are the cream of the crop and we know what we’re doing. Please be optimistic,” said Green.

Many believed the need for a new name and new colors was important, despite the necessary purchases of uniforms and signs.

Students believe with this rebranding, they will make an entirely new school and experience for themselves.

Many parents and faculty members were at the meeting and several residents made comments during the public participation section.

Sherry Shepherd said, “We are plagued by the fact that in 2017, we’re still talking about segregations and discrimination in a public school system. Stop the schemes continuing to cause harm to our children. The path we take will determine if our kids succeed in the global economy… Make a 21st century school with what you’ve already got.”

The Cleveland School District is under federal court mandate to consolidate its two high schools and junior highs by the 2017-2018 academic year as part of a long standing desegregation case.

The board of trustees is still in an appeals process.

In other news, the East Side High School water bill has been a concern to the school board as it is incredibly high with no sign of a leak.

Gerald Finley, maintenance director, said there was an issue last year with a meter reading incorrectly and the main supply line has already been repaired.

“We can’t find evidence of a leak anywhere … with that much water leaking you could fill a community swimming pool,” said Finley.

Finley will be going to city hall to look into the issue and find the source of the excess water.