On Monday, the country celebrates the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King.



Cleveland will have a parade, which starts at 10 a.m. near city hall in downtown Cleveland and ends at Amzie Moore Park.

The grand marshals of the parade are Judges Kenneth and Gwen Thomas of Cleveland.

Following the parade at 11 a.m. will be a program by the 100 Black Men of Bolivar County, titled “The Dream and Vision Must Be Our Daily Mission,” at United Baptist Church in Cleveland.

Sen. Willie Simmons, who is also president, said the Dr. Martin Luther Memorial Program is centered around youth.

"We do this to keep Dr. King's dream alive and to educate the public and in a sense our young people about Dr. King and his dream," Simmons said.

Simmons said United Baptist Church has been having this service since 1997, and that it is a great program for everyone to attend.

Every year a total of 200 to 300 people attend the program.

"We involve our youth in the program to make them aware of Dr. King. We want them to see Dr. King as someone who had a vision and a legacy, and we want to empower them and give them the vision to be successful," said Simmons.

Dr. Kajuandra Harris will speak at the program about the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all he did for African Americans.

She grew up in Shaw and she now serves as the supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs for the Jefferson County Board of Education located in Birmingham.

"We are just so excited to have this program, and this year our keynote speaker is Dr. Kajuandra Harris," said Simmons.

Simmons explained why they chose this year's theme for the program "The Dream and Vision Must Be Our Daily Mission."

Simmons said, "We wanted to make sure that Dr. King's dream will not die. We wanted the individual woman or man to look in the mirror and understand

“Dr. King's dream but while doing that, understand that they personally have a lead to do something everyday for someone else and in attempt to continue Dr. King’s dream and legacy.”

Parade grand marshal Kenneth L. Thomas was born in Bolivar County and is a Navy veteran. ).

After military service, Thomas earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale; a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology and a Master of Science Degree in Guidance and Counseling at Tennessee State University in Nashville; a Jurist Doctor Degree in Law at Howard University in Washington, D.C.; and a certificate of completion of the General Jurisdiction Course at the National Judicial College at the University of Nevada, in Reno.

Thomas served as Municipal Judge for Gunnison, Pace and Shaw, Mississippi between 1985 and 1990. He served as the bolivar County and Youth Court Judge from 1991 through 1994 and Circuit Judge in the 11th Judicial District, which is comprised of Bolivar, Coahoma, Quitman and Tunica Counties, from 1995 through 2010. Judge Thomas served a concurrent two-year term as Presiding Judge of the Complaint Tribunal for the Central District of the State of Mississippi from 2000 through 2001. Thomas crowned his judicial career by serving as Senior Judge of the 11th Circuit from 2001 until his retirement on December 31, 2010. Since the latter date, he as served, and he continues to serve, as a Senior Status Judge. In this position Thomas presides over cases in various counties throughout the sate upon appointment by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Judge Thomas has served as a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, Bolivar County Bar Association, American Bar Association, Conference of Mississippi Trial and Appellate Court Judges, and Magnolia Bar Association.

Judge Thomas has served as a member, trustee and steward of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Rosedale, Mississippi for over three decades. He is a member and past President of the Exchange Club of Cleveland, Mississippi, and he is a Silver Life Member of the NAACP, Life Member of the Bolivar County Recreational League and Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Judge Gwendolyn J. Thomas was born in Selma, AL.

Upon completing parochial elementary school in Selma, she attended an all-girls Catholic boarding school in New Orleans, Louisiana for her first two years of high school. She thereafter attended and graduated from a co-ed Catholic boarding school in Lafayette, Louisiana.

On the college level, Gwen first studied at Xavier University in New Orleans and later at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. Having a desire to fulfill her father's dream, Gwen went back to college to become a lawyer.

She earned a Juris Doctorate Degree at Howard University School of Law in Washington, D.C. in May 1976. She last studied at the University of Nevada in Reno, where she earned a Certificate of Completion of the General Jurisdiction Course for Judges in 2004. In other words, she graduated from the judges' college.

Gwen began her legal career in Bolivar County as Staff Attorney in the Cleveland branch Office of North Mississippi Rural Legal Services in 1979, but she was quickly made Managing Attorney, a position she held for 6 years. Gwen later worked as a partner in the Thomas and Thomas Law Firm. She became a solo practicioner when her husband, Judge Kenneth L. Thomas, took the bench as the County and Youth Court Judge of Bolivar County in 1991.

While in private practice, Gwen was legal counsel for the Bolivar County Council on Aging, School Board Attorney for the West Bolivar School District, and legal counsel for the Bolivar County Natural Gas District. In 1985, she also was an Instructor of Paralegal Studies at Delta State University and in 1981, a Guardian Ad Litem in Youth Court and Chancery Court.

While exceeding her father's dream, daddy's little girl, who had her mommy's drive, ascended to the judiciary. In 1980 she first became a Municipal Judge for Rosedale. In 1989 she was appointed Municipal Judge Pro Tem for Cleveland, in the 1990's Municipal Judge for Pace, Gunnison, Shaw, and Beulah, Miss. She also served as Youth Court Referee in the 1980s and in February 1991 from June 2003, she was appointed as Family Master to hear child support cases. To further exceed her father's dream with mommy's drive, Gwen was elected County and Youth Court Judge of Bolivar in 2002, 2006 and again in 2010.

Gwendolyn is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, the Bolivar County Bar Association, the Magnolia Bar Association and the National Bar Association.

In private practice, this Judge was also a member of the City of Cleveland Heritage Commission. She is a national member of Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc., a current member of Les Modernettes Social Club of Greenville, Miss., and the Cleveland Rotary Club. Moreover, Judge Thomas is a life member of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. and a life member of the NAACP.