All of the teachers of lined up across the gym floor of Bayou Academy during the Say Something Assembly to give hugs to the students who needed them. The room was filled with laughter and tears.

Statistics show that over 5,000 students attempt to take their own life every single day.

"The second leading cause of death for students your age, more than heart disease, more than cancer, more than AIDS, all combined is students choosing to give up on the hope of life," motivational speaker Terrance said.

When Emily Marie Dyess was in high school, she was bullied by her that one day drove her to wanting to end her life.

One day, Emily's father, Jody Dyess, got a phone call from Emily's grandmother saying that Emily was in her bathroom getting ready to "do something stupid."

Jody rushed to his mother's home; knocked down the door to the bathroom where Emily was, and saw that Emily was lying over the toilet unconscious.

"That was the worst day of my life to see my daughter slumped over the toilet all because a group of girls targeted her," Jody said.

Jody began reaching out to students and later became director of the Say Something School Assembly.

Say Something began in 2012 in Brandon. It is a grass roots, student focused, non-profit organization dedicated to ending child sex trafficking, suicide, and bullying.

The organization is about equipping students with safe and practical tools so they can recognize the warning signs and if they need to, report suspicious behavior.

Thursday afternoon at Bayou Academy, the Say Something Assembly spoke with over 200 students about how effective they can be in someone's life.

The gym was filled with laughter and tears coming from teachers and students.

International school assembly speaker, Terrence Lee Talley told the students and teachers during the assembly to never give up because they never know whose life they are changing.

"You have the power to help change somebody's life, and the main reason we are here today is to let everyone know, don't give up," said Talley.

Talley, Jody, and Emily all spoke to the students about suicide and bullying and the effects it can have over an individual's life.

Emily wanted to share with students who are victims of bullying and suicide to let them know that they are not alone.

Emily said, "Suicide is not the answer, I thought it was the answer, but it's not the answer. You have more in this life to do than to do that."

All three speakers shared with faculty and students heartbreaking stories and experiences they have all encountered in their lives.

Talley said, "As you go on in your life, unfortunately, there are times when you're going to need a little pick me up. It doesn't matter who you are whether you are a teacher or a student, every person needs a friend."

Say Something has traveled to over 200 schools throughout the country and has reached over 300,000 students with a powerful message, engaging speakers, and a presentation that has touched the lives of many people.

Tally, Jody, and Emily also spoke at East Side High School and Cleveland High School on Friday.

Emily said, "You have dreams and goals that you need to accomplish because this world needs each and every one of you."

The Say Something Program is being brought to the school courtesy of the Provisional Class of the Junior Auxiliary of Cleveland.