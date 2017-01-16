The Cleveland Board of Aldermen recently passed several ordinances to enhance life in the city.

The panhandling ordinance was approved and was recommended by Alderman Danny Abraham several months ago after some elderly women experienced a man approaching their vehicle and attempting to load their groceries without their consent in exchange for money.

The ordinance says people are not permitted to walk up to cars in an aggressive manner.

Board attorney Jamie Jacks said these ordinances are challenged across the country because a city cannot infringe on free speech rights.

There was some discussion about people going house to house asking for money.

Abraham said, “There was a gentleman going from house to house with three kids knocking on doors asking for money.”

Jacks said they cannot stop people from knocking on doors but they must leave the property if asked.

The food truck ordinance was adjusted for some individuals that owned food trucks but not brick and mortar businesses.

This will allow those food truck owners to do business in city limits.

According to the food truck ordinance mobile pushcarts and mobile food preparation vehicles shall only conduct business in designated areas approved by the Department of Community Development.

These areas include but are not limited to: parking lots located on private property with the written permission of the owner of said property and where such a location shall not effect the requirement for parking for said property under the Land Development Ordinance, and the city owned parking lot adjacent to and directly to the North of the No. 1 City of Cleveland Fire Station located on North Bayou Road and, for push-carts, city sidewalks located in the Crosstie Historic District or the B-2 Zoning District.

For private property, the city will require a completed Owner’s Affidavit, copies of which will be provided with a food vendor application.

At the previous board meeting Alderman Paul Janoush asked if stores were required to bag beer because there were several stores throughout Cleveland with parking lots littered with shopping bags.

Jacks looked into the matter and said there is no such requirement for beer to be bagged, however customers can ask for a bag to protect their privacy.