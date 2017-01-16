The Mississippi Department of Transportation took advantage of recent sunny days to do routine maintenance on Miss. Highway 8.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be on the campus of Delta State University for a winter weather college tour.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor lobby of the H.L. Nowell Student Union.

One of the best ways to stay safe is to prepare before winter weather conditions occur. MDOT will be providing information about safe driving tips, ways to prepare your vehicle for winter and ideas on how to make an emergency kit for your car.

In addition to this valuable information, MDOT will have giveaways that can benefit you during the winter. There will also be a chance to win a door prize!

Winter weather has already hit Mississippi, and MDOT wants you to be prepared in case another winter storm strikes.

MDOT invites all DSU students and community residents to come out to the Student Union on Tuesday to learn how you prepare and stay safe this winter.

For more information about MDOT’s Winter Weather College Tour, call 601-359-7074, visit GoMDOT.com/winter or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.