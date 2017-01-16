It has been predicted that this year’s flu season will be one of the worst seen in quite some time.

Flu is a seasonal threat that can result in extended illness or hospitalization, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The best way to protect children and adults from the flu is to get a seasonal flu vaccination.

Many sources say flu is quickly spreading around the country and numbers are expected to increase over the next few weeks.

Flu season can sometimes be unpredictable, but it always peak between the months of December and February.

According to the MSDH, influenza activity increased in the United States during Dec. 25-31.

There are many ways to prevent the flu.

Registered nurse Krystal Robinson from the Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland said it is very important that everyone receive a flu shot.

Robinson said, "The flu shot is totally safe for people of all ages, the only way it will not be safe is if someone has taken the shot and had a serious reaction to it."

Clean hands prevent the spread of the flu virus as well as other viruses.

According to MSDH, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth because the flu virus can easily enter the body when you touch a contaminated surface and transfer the virus to the eyes, nose, or mouth.

"Make sure you also keep things like hand sanitizer and Lysol spray on you. Also try not to be as close to others because you don't want to get them sick as well," said Robinson.

It is also important to stay home from school or work because others can easily catch it if you are in close contact with them.

Robinson said if you develop the flu or start to feel flu symptoms, it is best to go to the doctor.

"The doctor will prescribe you with all the medications you need to relieve the flu, but for adults, avoid using alcohol or any other drug if you are taking medications," Robinson said.