The Cleveland School District is once again on hold for consolidation as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay Monday of U.S. District Judge Debra Brown’s May 2016 order.

According to a press release from the district, “On January 16, 2017, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay of Judge Brown’s May 13, 2016 Order pending appeal. The District requested the stay so that it could receive a ruling from the 5th Circuit before carrying out the mandates of May 2016 Order.

“The District also requested the stay so that the lower court could continue to consider the District’s Unified High School Plan. The 5th Circuit did indicate that it would hear oral argument on the matter in April 2017.”

At the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 18, board members voted to do away with the Modified Plan B, which would close East Side High School and approved the Unified Plan.

According to documents filed for the court, the board said it had been listening to community concerns about not wanting East Side High School abandoned and in an executive session meeting, the superintendent "suggested a plan addressing the concerns of the East Side citizens and also offering a solid educational component and rationale. The board voted 4 to 1 in support or a new plan."

In the Unified Plan all district sixth-eighth grade students, except those already at Hayes Cooper Center and Bell Academy, will be placed at Margaret Green Junior High School.

East Side High School will house all ninth-10th grade students and all 11th-12th grade students will attend Cleveland High School.

This will ultimately create one high school with two campuses.

No new construction is contemplated by this plan and the district will not increase taxing or tapping into resources to build any new buildings.

In a document from U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown, Modified Plan B has been removed from the table and both parties "shall engage in settlement discussions and shall, no later than December 16, 2016, inform the Court of the status of such negotiations."

Brown said discovery will be allowed and "If no settlement is reached, the United States and the Private Plaintiffs shall file their objections to the District's revised proposal plan on or before January 31, 2017."

The plan suggested by the school district has been met with a great deal of frustration by parents they expressed concern over the waste of the children's money, valuable time, resources, and energy to appealing motions.

The Bolivar Commercial has made a request for a copy of the district’s budget.

With the idea that Cleveland School District was mandated by Brown to follow the court’s plan to consolidate, a student committee was created to aid in moving forward.

The Student Consolidation Advisory Committee made up of students from Cleveland High School, East Side High School, Margaret Green Junior High School, and D.M. Smith Middle School, recently appeared before the board and announced the student body had voted for a new name, mascot and colors.

After votes from the student body were tallied, Superintendent Jackie Thigpen handed over a sealed envelope to Jamise Green who read the verdict.

The new name is Cleveland Central High School and Middle School Wolves and the colors are black and purple.

Thomas Jones, a CHS student, said, "We made the decision that was best for us and we hope that you can have open minds and hearts as we try to achieve academic excellence. All the future attendees of the school had a vote and a say in this decision.

Many believed the need for a new name and new colors was important, despite the necessary purchases of uniforms and signs.

Students believe with this rebranding, they will make an entirely new school and experience for themselves.

The Bolivar Commercial is waiting for replays from the district on this issue.