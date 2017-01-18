A group of enthusiastic teens help to construct the arbor in front of the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library as a reminder of the upcoming Grape Expectations gala.

The Friends of the Bolivar County Library System announce the 7th Annual Grape Expectations Benefit Gala at the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library on Jan. 27 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Gala tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at any branch or at the door the night of the event.

All proceeds from sponsorships, memberships, wine donations and individual ticket sales are for the benefit of the Bolivar County Library System.

In previous years, gala funds were used to purchase a new circulation desk, new computers, and to create a wonderful, dynamic children’s room.

This year, the Friends decided to do something different - funds will be used to create unique and fun programs throughout the county.

Gala guests will not only enjoy a great party at the library, but will also have the personal satisfaction of knowing that they are supporting their local public library and community.

The Cleveland Garden Club members and Friends volunteers will again be creating gorgeous floral arrangements that will have the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library looking regal for the wonderful evening the Friends have planned.

There will be live music, hors d’oeuvres prepared by local chefs, caterers and Friends members; and guests can buy tickets for the Wine Pull at $15 for one or two for $25.

Also, the Cash Bar will again offer red and white wine, as well as a small selection of craft and domestic beer.

As in the past, the Friends are soliciting wine donations from the community for the wine pull. Bottles of wine may be purchased at any of the local package stores in Bolivar County and will be accepted at the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library at the Circulation Desk up until the morning of the event.

If you purchase wine for donation from Ware Wine & Spirits, you may leave your wine donation with them and the Friends will pick-up the donations prior to the gala.

Donations may be tax deductible; donation receipts are available by request at the library or at Ware Wine & Spirits.