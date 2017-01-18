Delta State University has launched the Delta Educational Opportunity Center, a Federal TRIO Program.

The Federal TRIO Program is under the leadership of LaKisha Butler.

The program was designed for young adults, 19 and older, who want to enter or continue a program of post secondary education.

Academic counselor, LaSheka D. Bell said, "We are going to help the young adults get either their GED or their HiSet, and the HiSet is one of the new tests that are equivalent to the high school diploma.

Participants who go through the program will be referred to the one of the five colleges that is partnering with the Federal TRIO Program.

Colleges include Delta State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Coahoma Community College, Mississippi Delta Community College and Holmes Community College.

"Once the participants go through the courses and they are ready to actually take the exam, that is when we will actually pay for them to take the GED or the HiSet," Bell said.

The Federal TRIO Program offers many other free services to participants such as academic and career assessments, individualized education plans, counseling and instruction on college admissions and financial aid, and ACT classes.

Bell said, "We will also take the participants on college tours. They will have access to computer labs and we offer financial literacy for the entire family."

"We are taking intake applications for participants who are interested, and what we are going to do is start setting up appointments with them in February based on the information that they have on their intake applications," said Bell.

Bell said they are expecting up to 1,000 applicants to register for the program.

Anyone who wants to participate in the program must be a U.S. resident, meet federal low-income guidelines, and reside in one of the 12 target counties, which is Bolivar, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Issaquena, Sharkey, Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Sunflower, and Leflore counties.

For more information about the Federal TRIO Program contact Bell or Jonathan Calvin at 662-846-4334.