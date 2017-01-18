Several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening Miss. Highway 61 south was blocked while a propone gas leak dissipated.

According to Bolivar County Fire Coordinator Joe Phillips, volunteer firefighters were called out to a gas leak to discover that an abandoned house had been ransacked and two propane gas tanks were in the process of being stripped.

“They must have left in a hurry because they left their wrenches. They were taking the brass off the tanks and broke a valve,” said Phillips.

He said one of the 1,000 tanks had been about 75 percent full and as the gas escaped it looked like fog.

“Propone gas is heavier than natural gas so it just stays.”

Phillips said nothing could be done but wait for it to dissipate into the air so the highway was blocked to avoid sparks and the possibility of an explosion.

“When the gas was clear and traffic began again, we noticed an 18-wheeler with a locked brake that was sparking. Can you imagine what would have happened if he had gone through earlier,” he said.

Phillips said traffic was backed up for miles on both sides of the highway and firefighters tried to divert as many vehicles as people to other roads.

“We didn’t get everything cleared until about 9 p.m.,” said Phillips.

No injuries were reported in the incident.