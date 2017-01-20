Despite the recent stay of consolidation by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees accepted the recommendations of students for a new name, mascot and colors for the junior high and high school.

The new name, mascot and colors will be initiated if the court rules that consolidation must continue.

Students voted the name for the name, Cleveland Central High School and Cleveland Central Junior High School; the mascot, Wolves; and the colors, purple and black.

Following are what some students and others think of the changes

Cleveland High junior Monteshia Richards said she likes that all schools are coming together as one.

Richards said, "Of course there will be a lot of differences when the new term begins but I think that now that more people will be attending, we may lose some of our privileges."

There are many events that East Side High School hosts throughout the year that Cleveland High School does not, such as homecoming coronation, school dances and jamborees and other extra curriculum activities that Richards said many Cleveland High students like to attend.

CHS student Eric Williams said, "I'm just excited to see what's going to take place in the fall."

Credit recovery teacher at ESH Brandon Tucker said he is looking forward to the next school year.

Tucker who attended CHS said he has worked with students from ESH and CHS as a coach.

"I went to Cleveland High and now I work at East Side, but I'm just hoping for a better education for my children," Tucker said.

ESH junior Mariah Forest said she likes the new name even though she voted for Cleveland Trojans.

"It's something different. They wanted something completely different so I think that's a good name for the high school and middle school," Forest said.

Forest said she will be a part of the first class to graduate from the new school and she is excited about it.

"Being that the 11th-graders who will be seniors in the fall, we're going to make history, we're going to be the first class to graduate from the new school, we're going to be the first class to make history at Cleveland Central," Richards said.

Richard, Williams, Forest and other students said that the name and colors of the school really does not matter to them because their education is what comes first.

Williams said, "As long as you get your education, it is what it is. I mean things change, the only you just have to do is adapt to it. Life is life. I mean everything is not going to be just peaches and cream."

Many of the students from CHS and ESH said they are curious to see what all of the changes are going to be for the new school.

"I think the football, basketball, track, and all of that is going to great. The scores are going to go up sports and academic wise," Williams said.

The sports teams seemed to be many of the students main concerns and some thought it would be great since both schools are coming together.

Basketball coach at ESH Ashley Justice said she thinks that the athletic department will be a positive in all of the changes that are going on.

Justice said, "Now that you are a larger school, it gives the kids more opportunities to get more scholarships. Bigger schools get looked at before smaller schools get looked at."

She said the thing about being a bigger school is you have more opportunity.

"There are more opportunities for things and instead of splitting between two schools, everything goes to one school," Justice said.

Tenth-grader at CHS Katelyn Orr said she believes more sports will be available but may be harder for other students to get into.

"I play five sports, and there are going to be more people getting into all of the different kinds of sports and it is going to be harder for others to get into the sports, and many of the students may get pushed back because of how coaches teaches," Orr said.

Orr also said she feels that everything is going to be messed up since ninth- and 10th-graders will be at one school and the eleventh and 12th-graders will be at another school.

She said many people are not happy about the new name and that many have been switching schools because they do not want the new schools to combine.

ESH sophomore Karlmecia Jones said she doesn't like the new name at all.

She believes it should have been a totally different name and that the word Cleveland should not have been in the title.

"The name just changed everything, but I like the new colors purple and black, but just not the mascot," Jones said.

Eighth-grader Tavariona Eatmon at D.M. Smith said many people did not want Cleveland Central to be the new name or have the Wolves as mascot.

Eighth grade teacher at MGJH Tamara Billingsley is happy that the students were able to vote on the school name.

"I really think that it was really neat that they gave the kids a chance to vote because they didn't just decide, I thought that was really good," Billingsley said.

Eighth grade students at MGJH appeared to be indifferent about the new name.

"It's just a school," said one of the students.

Justice said, "I think that too many people are worried about the name and mascot instead of worrying about what goes on after the fact including jobs and teachers and just education wise."