Cleveland will hold municipal elections for the mayor and board of aldermen on June 6.

As of Thursday afternoon several qualifying papers have been turned in to City Clerk Dominique Green.

Submitting papers are Billy Nowell for mayor and Robert Sanders, Ted Campbell, Gary Gainspoletti and Danny Abraham for aldermen.

All are incumbents.

A mayor, six ward aldermen and one alderman-at-large govern Cleveland.

The qualifying deadline is March 3 and papers may be obtained from Green.

Primary election will be May 2 with runoff on May 16 if needed.

The general election is set to be June 6 and all registered residents of Cleveland may vote.

As is tradition, The Bolivar Commercial will offer all qualified candidates one free front-page story with photograph. Stories will be printed after the qualifying deadline.

Candidates may submit a 400-word story or if requested, a staff member will be assigned to write a story.

Candidates should contact Managing Editor Denise Strub at 843-4241, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , by April 14. All candidate stories will be printed by April 21.