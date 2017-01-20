"Step in our shoes and just wonder how it feels to hear somebody tell you that next year you're going to be one, and then you look on social media and hear that you're at a hold," said Jamese Green, junior at East Side High School.

Green, other students from ESHS and concerned citizens who attended a special call meeting on Thursday expressed to the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees their thoughts about the recent court decision.

On Monday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of Judge Brown's May 2016 order.

Attorney Jamie Jacks said this means there is a halt on the implementation Browns ruling to consolidate the schools.

Jacks said, "The district no longer must implement the directors of the May 13, 2016, order until the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals down in New Orleans decides the case or makes a decision of the case."

Being that the main direction of the order was for a consolidated middle school and high school, if the Fifth Circuit agrees with the Cleveland School District, the school district will stay under its current freedom of choice of the open enrollment plan.

If the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals happens to disagree and affirms Judge Brown's plan, the district will move forward with Judge Brown's plan which is the consolidation of the schools.

Concerned parent and Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams asked, "Why are you all filing the appeal? The community has come together as a whole to accept this, but now the thing that you're doing because of the fear of the unknown, that is why people are leaving."

Williams said he is concerned about his kids and other kids who are in the Cleveland School District and that it is going to take instructional time from the students with implementing the curriculum when trying to move forward into the new school year.

"If we are developing a plan for a 5A curriculum, and then you still have a current curriculum, so you don't know which curriculum you gone have, so how can you plan for both curriculums," Williams said.

Green and the other students said they did not want their last year of high school ruined or rushed because of the decisions the board is making.

"I want my summer to be that I'm preparing for the best year of my life. I don't want it to be I didn't know if I was gone be at East Side until the first day of school or if I was gone be at Cleveland Central on the first day of school" Green said.

Board of trustee George Evans asked Green which high school she would like to graduate from.

Green said, "The right one. The right high school is the high school that is going to get me into college very well prepared and above."

Sophomore Kendrick Walker said he believes that the consolidation is one the best things that's going to happen for them and generations to come.

"I just want y'all to put us into consideration as students and not the adults and not the alumni because this is our school, and we're the ones who have to attend this school," Walker said.

There were also concerns and questions brought to the attention of the board about sports and other extracurricular activities for the upcoming school year.

Jacks said the board is going to talk with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association to see what level the district would play on under all of the different scenarios they have going on at the moment.

"The board wants me to be clear, and I'm going to be clear that sports and extracurriculars are taking place for the coming school year," said Jacks.

ESHS junior and student athlete Konnor Short spoke on behalf of the student athletes to express his concerns about the sports teams and missed opportunities they may have.

Short said, "Being that we are already suppose to be 5A, and if the judge tells us that we don't have to consolidate or anything, and Mississippi High School comes in and tells us that we can't compete in post season, that means recruiting for a lot of us as athletes is dead especially for seniors being that you senior year is when you get your offers and stuff."

Olecia James, ESHS junior, said there are many great athletes to come from her high school that looks forward to playing their senior year.

James said, "When making these decisions, you just have to be logical with the situation, sports are some people only avenue out so yes they need sports, and they need all of this."

During executive session, the board made a motion for Superintendent Jacquelyn Thigpen to bring recommendations for a leadership team to the next meeting that will be held during the next meeting.

"The board is going to recess this meeting and come back Monday to hear what the recommendations are for the leadership team essentially or leadership for the secondary schools, middle and high schools," Jacks said.

Williams said, "Leadership has nothing to do with what these kids have done. These kids have voted. They are ready to move on. Their parents are ready to move on. You all are dividing this community and dividing this school district. You all are causing these problems."

James said, "If I could describe this whole thing into how I feel, and I'm sure how everyone else feels it would be roller coaster."