Residents have an even better excuse to eat out next week as the 4th annual Restaurant Week begins Monday.

During Restaurant Week, hosted by the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, local eateries add special items to their menu.

Lisa Cooley, Team Cleveland and Main Street Manager for the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce said, " I think Restaurant Week is popular for various reasons. First, who doesn't love to eat?

“Restaurants work hard to develop some really delicious menu items for this week and people really enjoy getting to try out all of the new items. Second, the money raised goes back to projects that make the community better.

"That's another great incentive for eating out. Finally, eating out supports our amazing local restaurant owners. January is typically a slow time in the restaurant business, by hosting Restaurant Week now, we hope that local restaurants see an increase in business.”

Last year’s money went towards creating bike lanes in Cleveland, which residents will begin to see soon.

"The bike lanes will be installed as soon as the weather warms up. Bike lanes and a dog park have been projects that were supported during Restaurant Week and city leader have listened.

“They are currently working on plans for a dog park as well as the bike lanes,” said Cooley.

For each special item ordered, one dollar will go towards a new program called "Wired for Sound" that will provide live music in local restaurants.

Wired for Sound is a partnership between the Delta Music Institute at Delta State University and Team Cleveland Main Street.

The program will provide live music in area restaurants two–three nights a week.

"We are really excited about Wired for Sound. It's a project that will pair DMI students with local restaurants. The project will not only provide more opportunities for people to hear live music in Cleveland but it will provide invaluable experience for DMI students,” said Cooley.

Last year the chamber raised a little over $1,000, the year before was around $1,500.

"Often restaurants will double the amount collected. Domino's Pizza has even vowed to donate $1 for every large pizza ordered that week.

“This year, we'd love to collect at least $1,500, the more we make, the longer we can offer the Wired for Sound program, so if you like food or music or both, support Restaurant Week from January 23-28th,” said Cooley.

Participating restaurants will be announced soon.

For more information Cleveland's Restaurant Week, visit our Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/clevelandmsrestaurantweek or call the Chamber at 662-843-2712.