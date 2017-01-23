The Cleveland High School Drama Club, also known as the Wild Thespian Troupe, competed in 2017 Theatre for Youth Festival at University of Southern Mississippi last week along with other schools across the state.

Drama teacher Amber Wolfe said four of her freshman students won some of the highest awards given.

CHS freshmen Zoey Sherwood won best actress state, Caiden Craddock and Violet Jira won all-star cast, and Christian Fulcher won best cameo by a mythical god.

"We are just so proud of our students, and it was just so spectacular," Wolfe said.

The festival is a competition of plays designed for very young audiences, which teaches elementary school kids morals and how to learn from lessons.

Wolfe took 26 of her students to compete in the Theatre For Youth competition, and they won second place at the state level.

In June, Wolfe will take 19 CHS students along with most their parents to London, England, for eight days.

Although the trip is not associated with CHS, Wolfe believes this trip will be a great opportunity for her students to explore London and to learn the history theater.

Wolfe and her students will take acting classes at the Globe Theatre and visit other places in London.

The group will be take the trip through an educational travel program called Explorica, which is a program committed to enriching students through educational travel.

This trip will allow the students to maintain three academic college credit hours related to the acting class they will take at the Globe Theatre.

The total cost for each individual student is $3,288, and for adults it is $3,628 dollars and everything is included such as the flight, hotel, meals, and the college credit and hours.

Wolfe said all who are participating are planning several fundraising events, and one will be a traditional British Tea Party for family and kids.

"All of these proceeds we raise with our fundraising events will help the kids trips to go to London," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said the British Tea Party would be a daytime event that will also include a silent auction where students will auction off some of their items as well as a few art pieces.

Wolfe said they would also have other small fundraisers such as selling discount cards to restaurants and other places.

Wolfe said, "We are getting with a company that will start printing them soon as possible."

Wolfe said, "I'm very excited about this trip, but I can't tell you how excited I am! We are going to tours where they going to show us the good life London."