Holding programs in the satellite libraries of the Bolivar County Library is a goal for 2017 and library officials are hopeful funding will come from the Grape Expectations Gala.

The gala is set for Friday at the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library from 5:30-8 p.m.

Gala tickets are $25 each.

Each year, the Friends of the Library hosts this event to raise funds for different projects within the library system.

Past projects have included renovating the non-fiction room at the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library for $22,000, purchasing blinds for the branch libraries, purchasing a new circulation desk, and renovating the children’s room.

This year, the Friends will be sponsoring a series of programs at all of the libraries throughout Bolivar County.

According to Jennifer Wann, library system director, “Parties in the library are so much fun because it turns the stereotype of what a library is on its head.

“There’s dancing and music, and it’s just a little bit more fun to cut up a little bit where you normally feel like you have to be on your best behavior. Plus, the ladies in the Friends group that plan the Gala just happen to throw a really good party.”

Wann said she believes in the importance of supporting local libraries because for decades, the library has aided in shaping Bolivar County.

“The public library provides services to everyone. We have a weekly story hour for pre-K children, summer reading for kids in grades K-6, programming for Senior Citizens. We support reading for pleasure for adults, and foster the love of reading in young people. We provide a safe space after school for young people to study and grow.

“Our libraries throughout Bolivar County had over 100,000 visits last year. Supporting the library is a way to support the entire community,” said Wann.

The gala will feature live music, food, a cash bar, and a wine pull.

The Friends of the Library are currently are soliciting wine donations for the wine pull.

Residents can purchase bottles of wine for donation and may drop them off to the Robinson-Carpenter branch until the morning of the gala.

For those unable to attend the gala, donations can be made in person at any library throughout Bolivar County. Checks can be mailed to 104 S. Lelfore Ave., Cleveland, MS 38732, Attn: Friends of the Library.

Anyone who would like to donate wine for the Gala can bring it to the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library. Checks and wine donations are tax deductible.