Former East Side High School counselor Lucille Holmes addresses the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees.

The Cleveland School District Board of Trustees meet Monday in regards to the Cowan v. Cleveland School District case on consolidation.

Attendance grew so large that Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham recommended the board move the meeting to Margaret Green Junior High School’s cafeteria.

The meeting follows the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Jan. 16 to hold the May 2016 order to consolidate the district. Oral arguments are to be heard in April.

The school district maintains it is desegregated through its open enrollment plan but if the court does not agree the school board would like to consolidate putting all district sixth-eighth grade students, except those already at Hayes Cooper Center and Bell Academy, at Margaret Green Junior High School. East Side High School will house all ninth-10th grade students and all 11th-12th grade students will attend Cleveland High School.

The U.S. Court mandated that East Side would become the junior high campus while Margaret Green and Cleveland High School would become the senior high campus.

After an executive session, the board announced Dr. Randy Grierson would be the principal of the new high school and L’Kenna Whitehead principal of the new middle school.

Upon the announcement that Grierson would be principal, many East Side High School student stood up to applaud and loud cheers were heard throughout the room.

Several parents and students signed up to speak discussing their frustrations with the board not moving forward with consolidation and fearing their children’s education would suffer.

Joey White, a former board member, asked, “How hard would it be and why can’t we make East Side High School the middle school and Margaret Green and Cleveland High the high school. That’s the only way this will work.”

Board trustee Tonya Short said, “I have voted consistently against the stay and the appeal so I can’t answer that.”

This response was met with cheers from the crowd.

Trustee Christeen Seals said, “I voted against the appeal and for the stay. It was for the better of the school.”

Board attorney Jamie Jacks continued to call on people from a list of those wishing to make comments.

Belinda Williford said, “I want to thank you for your time…I think we have lost sight on what is going on. This is not a black white thing this is a parenting problem. We need to go back to the root of the problem and focus on parenting.”

Her comments were not well, which sparked shouts from other attendees.

Short then told Jacks, “If we’re going to be disrespectful we’re going to cut it.”

Several Cleveland Police Officers were in attendance and one standing behind board members gave a loud whistle to bring the room back to order.

Jamese Green said, “I am a student of this district and I have a question. The reason for the appeal was white flight. If you have a majority black district, why is white flight brought up? The same black kids you don’t want with your white kids are why you’re here today.”

Jackie Williamson said, “I don’t understand why everyone keeps bringing white people into it. Everyone wants what’s best for their children. In this room, the white kids are the ones being discriminated against. Cleveland High and East Side have had open enrollment for years. I don’t understand why people think white kids have privilege by going to Cleveland High.”

A police officer once again had to restore order to the room by a loud whistle.

Bill Dodd said, “It’s hard to see what has happened to the school district. I’ve worked hard with the whites and the blacks and you had choices. You made the choices. Ten to 15 years ago it ma y not have been that way ... You had the best for your kid.” Dodd added that his white children see their black friends from school and other schools and “the kids love each other. You had a choice.”

Zanayiah A. Lewis from D.M. Smith said, “I am very concerned about sports. If y’all don’t combine this year, will football playoffs be cancelled? Why aren’t you sticking to one plan? Why are we moving back instead of forward? No justice, no peace!”

East Side High School student Kendrick Walker Jr. said, “The only way this will benefit us is if it’s done right. This is delaying our progress as a community.”

Walker added this delay would stop the progress of the football season.

“There will be black flight because parents won’t let your stay get in the way of scholarships,” said Walker.

Chrysanthia Hodges-Jeffrey showed her passion for her children and their education as she spoke with tears in her eyes and said, “I have no problem with the consolidation but you guys are playing with my kids’ education … it’s not up to y’all to decide on their education. Y’all will lose some of the best kids in the community.”

Amee Kitching said, “There are things you can tell us and you aren’t. I don’t see why we can’t come together and get excited about this consolidation. Black white doesn’t matter. It’s all kids. I want your black kids to succeed just like I want my white kids to succeed.”

A’Renee Story Williams pointed out without the children there would be no schools.

Christy Gonzalez, a Spanish teacher at Cleveland High, said, “I feel we have requested and requested but we could be so much further. We could go ahead and start the process. What are the reasons we are appealing? Are we waiting until April? If it’s denied then what do we do? What do we do with sports? You said you want us to be supportive but give us something to support.”

Trustee Todd Fuller said they gave them two leaders today that would help with the process and moving forward.

“That’s your leadership regardless of what the court says,” said Fuller.

Lucille Holmes, former East Side High School counselor, commanded the room when she stood, with clear respect from those around her.

She said, “All I got to go on is the street committee because you won’t answer any questions. By saying white flight you’re telling me you only care about the white kids. You’ve got to do this for the betterment of Cleveland. Put your differences aside and do what’s best. We’ve got to give quality students a quality education. I have a problem with this term white flight because y’all are insinuating only white children can fly. My black children can fly too.”

Holmes encouraged everyone to drop the idea of white flight and focus on creating a quality school for the students.

Superintendent Jackie Thigpen explained, “I recommended splitting (the grades) because we have been arguing since 2007. It’s time to move forward. I thought we could compromise and put 9th and 10th at ESHS.

“My thing is, I want something so we can move forward. I don’t get a vote but I want to move forward and let me know so I can be ready.”