The 2017-18 school year isn’t far away and there are plenty of questions as it pertains to sports in the Cleveland School District.

In May of last year, the U.S. District Court ruled that Cleveland High and East Side High School had to consolidate. Last month, enrollment numbers for the consolidated school, which is to be called Cleveland Central High School, had the school at 5A.

The move to consolidation, however, has apparently been stalled as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay last week.

What this means is there is a chance, Cleveland High and East Side might still be separate schools next year.

With enrollment numbers for 5A all ready being submitted to the Mississippi High School Activities Association, this puts the athletic programs in both schools in quite a predicament.

“We’re classified as 5A at this point,” Cleveland High School Athletic Director Steve Wies said. “If we choose to go back to a 3A and a 4A, we would be independent for two years (in all sports). We would just play regular season. We would be able to play jamborees and classics but no playoffs.”

Wies, who is also the girls soccer coach and head baseball coach at CHS, said the situation has put everyone in a tough situation.

“It’s put us in a quandary, not knowing now what we’re exactly going to be doing as far as staying 5A or trying to go 3A and 4A,” Wies said. “The district has the option to appeal our place as 5A. We can appeal to request to go back to 3A and 4A respectively.”

East Side High School Athletic Director Leroy Cotton said not knowing the status for next year makes preparing for next year a challenge.

“The uncertainties are always difficult,” Cotton said. “It makes things easier when you have an idea of what you’re going to be faced with.

“We’re just going about our regular business and doing are jobs to the best of our ability. That’s all we can do. That’s out of our control.”

According to Wies and Cotton, the rest of the coaches haven’t been able to talk about what campus the sporting events would be held. To this date, no positions have been filled for upcoming school year. No schedules for the upcoming season have been finalized.

East Side head football coach Kendrick Woodard said football is in a tough spot.

“Spring training is coming up and nobody knows anything, whether we need to be practicing together or whether we need to have separate springs or need to have a spring football game together, we don’t know anything,” Woodard said.

Cleveland High School head football coach Kelly Causey said everyone is playing the waiting game.

“We just have to see whatever the board decides and move in that direction whatever that maybe from an athletic standpoint, ” Causey said.

Causey said putting together a football schedule for the upcoming season has been collaborative effort since there has been no head football coach named for the upcoming season.

“Myself and coach Woodard and coach Cotton and coach Wies basically came together and worked as a group to come up with the schedule that we currently have for 5A,” Causey said. “Everybody kind of put a little bit in and kind of went forward with that. Scheduling was a lot different than usual, but I think it worked out well the way we did it.”

Causey said the only thing the coaching staff and the players can do is move forward.

“From our standpoint with myself, our players and our coaches, we’re just striving to make ourselves a better team whatever that team maybe,” Causey said. “We’re just in the process of getting these kids better. That’s the goal we’ve got going on right now.”

Cleveland High girls basketball head coach Whitney Williams and East Side girls basketball head coach Ashley Justice are in their first year at their respective schools.

Williams said she is fully aware of the uncertainty with the schools.

“At this point, we really don’t know anything,” Williams said. “No one has mentioned to me on what exactly is going to happen. From the players’ standpoint, I think they’re kind of anxious. For the most point from gathering what they’re talking about they kind of what it to happen. They’re just curious as far as what will actually happen in the next school term. In reality, we’re just at a back and forth stance.”

Justice said she believes the school district needs both her and Williams.

“I think they should keep the both of us,” Justice said. “We’re both coming in new to the district, and it’s hard for players to adjust to a new coach. East Side has had a different coach the past four years and this is also Coach Williams’ first year at Cleveland High. No program has been established at either school yet. Both teams are learning new things, and I think both of us will help the program because both of us bring in an understanding of each of the girls from both teams.”

Justice said her players are concerned about the uncertainty.

“The biggest problem with the players is just confusion,” Justice said. “The girls and the coaches are just confused because we don’t know what the next move will be. We’re in season right now, and we have to finish strong but you’re always looking forward to next season and right now that’s hard to do when you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As far as her future at the school, Williams said all she can do is wait.

“Right now all I can do is play the waiting game,” Williams said. “I’m sure coach Justice feels the same way at East Side. We just have to wait to see what we’re told. They just decided or appointed a principal, so hopefully soon we’ll get some more information as far as athletics as a whole.”

Justice said she is concerned about her plans for next year.

“The biggest challenge for me is just knowing what to do for next year,” Justice said. “Everybody wants the job, but we have put in the work with these girls this year and we can see them growing. We have taken our growing pains this year and we can only get better from here. As a coach, no one wants to know anything at the last minute. Even if you bring someone else in you will be doing it at the last minute.”

Woodard said his main concern in the long run is for the student-athletes competing in sports.

“It puts those kids in a bind,” Woodard said. “It almost puts them in a situation where you’re playing for nothing. When playing football, especially at the high school level, the goal is to make the playoffs and get to the state championship game after making the playoffs. With the stay and keeping the schools separated, it puts those kids in a bind.

“It’s almost like what’s the purpose of having a season if the kids won’t make the playoffs,” Woodard continued. “It would almost seem like those kids are being punished for something they have no control over. I really want those kids to have an opportunity to reach the playoffs and play for something.”

Williams said everything hinges on what the school board decides.

“I hope that decisions are made where they can compete in postseason and they can accomplish their goals as individual players that they’ve set out beginning as freshmen,” Williams said. “They didn’t anticipate this happening, no one really just anticipated this happening. We’re just taking things as it progresses. Whatever happens, we’ll just have to deal with it then.”