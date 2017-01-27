Water adjustments are no more at the Cleveland Water Department, according to the Cleveland Board of Aldermen.

Over previous years, residents have been able to go to city hall and request an adjustment when a leak has occurred.

However this method has been abused time and time again, leading to the recent board decision.

Jamie Jacks, board attorney, recommended residents bring in proof from a plumber of a leak, although Keith Christopher with ST Services said “We send out notices if there is a leak. The computer picks up leaks and they send a notice that’s put on their door.”

Mayor Billy Nowell said something needs to be done and, “We are getting abused.”

Jacks said she would begin looking for an attorney general’s opinion on the matter.

In the meantime, board members chose to suspend any adjustments until they know what it is costing the city.

“We can’t be donating water,” said Nowell.

In other news, Stephen Glorioso is looking for ways to raise funds for the Cleveland Park Commission.

Glorioso also suggested a scholarship.

“We would find kids who have not been able to play a sport and we’d donate the equipment. It would have to be set up through the Cleveland Development Foundation and people could make donations.”

The aldermen also discussed the donated leave policy, in which city employees are able to donate their leave to others.

However, this method becomes problematic when someone donates leave to someone with a higher or lower salary because it does not come out fairly.

Brett Moorman, community development director, recommended the board do away with the policy, and instead have employees use up their sick leave and then not get paid on the days they are absent and have no more leave.

This was taken into executive session as the board needed to discuss personnel matters along with the policy.