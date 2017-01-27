A longtime concern for the Cleveland Board of Aldermen has been rental properties throughout the city.

Due to previous ordinances on rental registration, properties were not required to be inspected each year, leading to dilapidated homes and apartments and renters in poor living conditions.

With the rental registration ordinance, all rental properties are required to have an annual inspection every year.

The board also considered Airbnb locations, which are becoming popular with 77 locations in Bolivar County.

According to its website, Airbnb was founded in 2008 in San Francisco and is a place for people to “list, discover, and book unique accommodations around the world.”

Airbnb allows people to list their homes for rental purposes, however, aldermen want to ensure these places are up to code for those visitors, especially since they are not regulated like hotels.

Brett Moorman, community development director, said letters will be sent to all landlords so that by March 1 they can register their properties and begin the inspection process.

“We’re going to track people down and get them to get on board,” he said.

The certificate of occupancy will run out after 12 months and if a renter or rentee denies the inspector, a warrant will be issued so the home can be inspected.

According to a previous rental ordinance from 2006, a newly constructed or converted rental dwellings or units shall be registered with the city and a rental occupancy certificate obtained before that rental dwelling or unit is occupied.

There will be no cost to register and obtain an occupancy certificate for any rental dwelling or unit.

Every owner of a rental dwelling or rental unit shall register these units with the city within 10 business days after the date of acquiring control of a previously registered rental unit.

Moorman said placing this new ordinance and going through the inspection will take time because there are so many rental properties in Cleveland and a limited number of inspectors.

The aldermen encouraged him and have said at previous meetings this ordinance is important because, not only should people not live in homes that are in disrepair and homes not externally kept up make a bad impression on visitors.