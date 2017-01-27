The Delta State University Jazz Ensemble will hold its annual Big Band Bash dinner dance on Feb. 17 at the Cleveland Country Club.

The band will play the music of Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Glenn Miller, and more, with the dance floor open to local jitter-buggers.

The Big Band Bash is a crucial fundraiser for Delta State’s jazz-related activities, and supports scholarships, equipment purchases, and other needs.

This year’s Big Band Bash will also be the launch event for the Delta State Department of Music’s MuSE, the Music Student Enrichment annual campaign.

Admission is $20 and DSU student tickets are available for $5.

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds go to the DSU Jazz Ensemble as a tax-deductible donation.

The Cleveland Country Club will have dinner and drinks available from a special menu.

Seating and supper orders begin as early as 6:30 p.m.

Dress is black-tie-optional.

Contact Rogers Varner at (662) 846-6636 for more information or to purchase tickets.