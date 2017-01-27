Though is seems there should be a rest for voters in 2017, it’s not the case as municipalities in the state get ready for elections on June 6.

With the exception of Rosedale, all municipal governments in Bolivar and Sunflower counties will have elections for the mayor and board of aldermen.

The qualifying deadline is March 3 and as of Wednesday afternoon no city hall other than Cleveland had reported qualifying papers submitted to city clerks.

As of Thursday afternoon one more incumbent, Paul Janoush, had asked for his name to be placed on the ballot.

Submitting papers earlier Cleveland City Clerk Dominique Green were Billy Nowell for mayor and Robert Sanders, Ted Campbell, Gary Gainspoletti and Danny Abraham for aldermen.

A mayor, six ward aldermen and one alderman-at-large govern Cleveland.

Primary election will be May 2 with runoff on May 16 if needed.

The general election is set to be June 6 and all registered residents of cities may vote.

People may register to vote at their city or town hall or at the Bolivar County Courthouses in Cleveland and Rosedale.

As is tradition, The Bolivar Commercial will offer all qualified candidates one free front-page story with photograph. Stories will be printed after the qualifying deadline.

Candidates may submit a 400-word story or if requested, a staff member will be assigned to write a story.

Candidates should contact Managing Editor Denise Strub at 843-4241, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , by April 14. All candidate stories will be printed by April 21.