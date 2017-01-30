The audience at the Cleveland School District Central Office right before the start of the meeting.

A group of 22 concerned citizens gathered at the Cleveland School District central office Friday afternoon as a special called meeting was held to discuss more about the Cowan v. Cleveland School District case.

One of the issues was to discuss plans for athletic personnel for the next school year.

With the stay on consolidation announced by Fifth Court of Appeals, athletics in the Cleveland School District has been put in a tough spot.

The enrollment numbers submitted to the Mississippi High School Activities Association has the consolidated school, which is to be called Cleveland Central High School, at 5A.

The stay on the consolidation could mean there is still a Cleveland High and East Side next school year.

If that happens, the two schools might have to play as independent for two years in 3A and 4A which would mean all athletic teams couldn’t qualify for the playoffs.

After the pledge of allegiance was said and the invocation was delivered, the Cleveland School Board as well Randy Grierson, the appointed principal at the new high school, and L’Kenna Whitehead, the appointed principal at the new middle school, went into executive session at approximately 1:05 p.m.

When executive session began, the people in the room waited to hear the outcome of what was being discussed and wait they did.

Seconds turned into minutes and minutes turned into hours — a fact the restless citizens at the meeting were well aware of.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. with 17 people still waiting and one of them about to order a pizza, the school board came to share what they had been discussing.

After George Evans called for a motion to come out of executive session, he announced that they are looking at one key position in the athletic department for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve created a new full-time athletic director job,” Evans said. “The principals will be overseeing all athletic extracurricular activities for grades 7-12, assisting with students, discipline matters, academic monitoring for athletes and other administrative duties as assigned.”

After the decision to come up with an athletic director position was announced the board voted and approved the motion to hire a full-time athletic director.

Cleveland School District Attorney Jamie Jacks said the school board talked extensively with Whitehead and Grierson about several things.

“The board met with the two new principals, Dr. Grierson and Dr. Whitehead, and heard from those principals about things they wanted to see moving forward and recommendations that they made to the board and Dr. (Jackie) Thigpen,” Jacks said. “The board took all of those comments under advisement and considered them very important as they should be.”

Jacks said the board also talked extensively about a potential settlement.

“The board discussed potential, additional settlement options in our Cowan vs. Cleveland School District case,” Jacks said. “I’ve been on the phone with the Department of Justice discussing that settlement option. The consensus from the board was for that potential settlement option to be presented to the Department of Justice and to the plaintiffs in the case. That is being done perhaps as we speak. The board is hopeful it will get an answer back from the parties in the case Monday.”

When contacted after the meeting, Evans said the principals will be conducting interviews for the athletic director position to find out whom they want for the position.

No information about the conversation with the Department of Justice was revealed but the school board will have another called meeting today at 5 p.m.