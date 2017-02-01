After decades of waiting, appeals, stays, and court hearings, the Cleveland School District and the Department of Justice have reached an agreement in regards to the desegregation case.

In a recessed Cleveland School District Board of Trustees board meeting Monday, a crowd gathered to hear the announcement many have said they have been praying for.

George Evans, board president, read a press release to the group: "The District is pleased to announce it has reached a settlement agreement in principle with the private Plaintiffs and the Department of Justice in the Cowan v. Cleveland School District case.

“The parties have agreed to one high school for the ninth through 12th grades to be called Cleveland Central High School.

“The new high school will be housed at the old Cleveland High and Margaret Green campuses.

“The district has also agreed on one junior high for seventh and eighth grade students at the old East Side High campus. This new junior high will be called Cleveland Central Junior High.

“The district’s elementary schools, including Pearman, Parks, and Cypress Parks, will go back to having sixth grades at each campus.

“This means all students will go to their neighborhood school for sixth grade unless they are enrolled at Bell or Hayes Cooper which will retain their sixth grades as well.

“The new high school and junior high will start in August 2017 under the direction of Dr. Randy Grierson and Mr. L’Kenna Whitehead.

“Sports teams will bear the new wolf mascot and wear purple and black.

“The district will play at the 5A level in the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

“As a part of the settlement, the district will dismiss its appeal of the case along with alternate plans that have recently been submitted to the district court.”

Evans continued, “The district made the decision to settle the case after hearing from its educational leadership team.

“After careful consideration, the board unanimously voted to end the appeal as it felt moving forward with a solid plan would serve the district, its students, faculty, parents and the community best in the long run.

“The district is looking forward to making 2017-2018 a successful year as we all move forward together.

“As the district moves forward, it will continue to utilize the ideas generated by a multiracial advisory panel made up of parents and community members.”

Those gathered in the board room of the central office clapped and cheered before exiting the brief meeting.

After years in court, multiple plans proposed from academies to residents wanting a new building, the case has been dropped.

No decision has been made in regards to faculty and at a previous board meeting the trustees said these choices would be left up to the principals, who would be stepping into leadership roles.

A description for an athletic director was also approved on Monday and the board will now seek out an AD for the district, which will lead the new 5A athletics.

The description for the potential athletic director and head football coach has been placed on the Cleveland School District website.

Qualifications for the new AD include a master’s degree with appropriate Mississippi Administrative licensure and other qualifications as the board may deem acceptable and appropriate.

The qualities sought for head football coach are a bachelor’s degree in a related field, a valid Mississippi teaching certification, and experience as a football coach or assistant coach at high school, college, or professional level preferred.