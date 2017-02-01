Delta State University President William LaForge tauts the benefits of benefits of partnering the health center with Bolivar Medical Center during Tuesday's ceremony.

Celebrating its partnership, officials with the O.W. Reily University Health Center at Delta State University and Bolivar Medical Center held a grand opening celebration Tuesday.

Both sides said the collaboration has been long overdue.

DSU President William LaForge, along with BMC CEO Rob Marshall and the BMC Assistant Administrator Hannah Dreher spoke during the ceremony sharing their excitement about the changes of the health center.

"This is a very exciting day for us at Bolivar Medical Center. We are extremely thrilled to open the University Health Center and expand our existing partnerships with Delta State University," Marshall said.

Dreher said, "Since we first opened in September, we've seen increased patient visits. We've expanded the lab to all the more comprehensive lab services. We're able to offer affordable and convenient flu shots to both the students, faculty and staff."

Marshall said one of the benefits of the partnership with BMC is that students will have easier access to all the services available within the hospital system.

"We've updated the electronic health record, and with that comes a patient portal so that the patients can access their health records online," said Dreher.

BMC is also working with DSU School of Nursing to make it a clinical practice location.

They are working to implement a 24-hour nurse hotline and will very soon offer smoking cessation classes.

"I want to express our excitement about the partnership to bring more comprehensive health care services to the campus of Delta State University," Dreher said.

LaForge said the health center on campus has come a very long way since he attended school at the university.

LaForge said this partnership is nothing but great collaboration for the city, businesses, and enterprises in the community and the Delta State University.

LaForge said, "This is a great day for Delta State and we thank you for Bolivar Medical and for the Cleveland community for a lot of reasons."

"The future looks bright for Delta State University and we want students, faculty, and staff to know that our team is committed to providing every single one a quality patient experience," said Marshall.