Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams reported Tuesday that human remains were discovered north of Miss. Highway 450.

He said the remains have been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab to see if identification could be established.

Williams also said he would be looking into old missing person cases due to the discovery.

In addition, Williams said he contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the discovery is classified as an ongoing investigation.

The Bolivar Commercial will have more details as they become available.