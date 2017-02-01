The Bolivar County Relay For Life kicks off Thursday 5:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Volunteer Fire State No. 3, near the airport.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which was established in 1913.

During the kickoff celebration, chairperson Jamie Borgognoni, along with other committee members, will discuss plans and recognize all of the accomplishments achieved in 2016.

Borgognoni said, "We are very excited about starting this year's Relay For Life kick off. We had a very successful year last year."

During the kickoff, this year's theme will be discussed and volunteers will vote.

Relay For Life is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path.

Borgognoni said last year the Bolivar County Relay For Life had about 25 active teams.

"Many of the teams do fundraisers such as raffle tickets and sale different things. We do it to raise money to go towards fighting cancer," Borgognoni said.

Borgognoni said they will have gathering at 5:30 p.m to socialize and the kickoff will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information about Relay For Life, go to www.relayforlife.org.