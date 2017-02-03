A person's first love is one they will never forget. Whether it ended in heartbreak with an individual, or was the love of a game, a first love is one that molds a person from the very beginning.

The Delta Arts Alliance is hosting “In Our Own Words,” a poetry reading of first loves today at 7 p.m.

The cost is $40.

Emma Spinks, a storytelling student, will give an introductory reading, followed by Bob Card, Jamie Jacks, Rori Herbison, Elizabeth Melton, Dr. Robert Ragan, Susannah Wessel, and Amber Wolfe.

Susannah Wessel, "I was a part of the cast for a similar story telling event about motherhood in another state and I felt like the people of Cleveland would enjoy this as much as I did.

“We decided to make it more our own and thought it would be a perfect fit for the Delta Arts Alliance since they offer a storytelling class to students already. There is no other event like this in town.

"The Delta is rich with stories and we can't wait for our audience members to get to hear the ones who will be telling theirs Friday night," said Wessel.

DAA executive director Rori Herbison said, "Storytelling is woven into our make-up. Generation to generation, we share stories. We clamber to hear stories over and over again at the feet of our grandparents, on Sunday drives with our parents, at sleepovers with best friends.

"There's art in the delivery. There is emotion and there is beauty in the process of sharing. ‘In Our Own Words’ celebrates that spirit and we think Friday night promises to be a very special evening," said Herbison.

For more information call 662-843-3344.