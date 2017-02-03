Relay For Life of Bolivar County had its 2017 Kickoff celebration Thursday night at the Cleveland Volunteer Fire Station No. 3.

To motivate the volunteers team recruitment chair Jamie Borgognoni introduced a breast cancer survivor as the guest speaker.

Suzette Matthews was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2016 and she is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Matthews said last October she went to a normal obstetrician and gynecologist checkup, and the doctors found a lump in her armpit that she said she had for years.

"After that my doctor ended up sending me to surgery and I had a CT scan and the surgeon didn't think anything of it, so the CT scan came back two weeks later and that was in my left armpit," said Matthews.

A CT scan is a computer scan that uses X-rays to make detailed pictures of structures inside of the body.

She said she later went back to the doctor for a follow up in her right breasts and a few days after the doctor called and said she did in fact have breast cancer.

Matthews said there are multiple tissue tests that take five to seven days one must undergo when they are diagnosed.

Matthews said decided to go to the Vanderbilt Breast Center for her cancer treatments.

"After calling and calling Vanderbilt, I was able to get in there within 10 days," Matthews said.

In November 2016, she had a double mastectomy.

According to the American Cancer Society website, it is a preventive surgery for women at very high risk for getting cancer in the breast, such as those with a Breast Cancer susceptibility gene mutation.

Matthews said, "I didn't have a genetic test, but I have an aunt who has had breast cancer before, and she tested positive for the Brac gene, so at this point I had come to terms that I wanted a double mastectomy."

When the double mastectomy was performed, five lymph nodes were removed from her right breast and three were sentinel nodes which means those were the nodes to likely have cancer.

"There were three sen5tinel nodes, but they had to remove two other nodes to get to the sentinel nodes," she said.

Matthews started chemo treatments on Dec. 14, and she now has three treatments left.

Matthews thanked everyone for the hard work they have done for Relay For Life.

Matthews said, "I am just so grateful for all the work that everybody does that goes into finding the cure for cancer."

Relay For Life of Bolivar County raised a total of $100,322.05 in 2016, and goal for this year is to raise $80,000.

Volunteers were asked to pick a theme for the Relay, which will be held June 9 at the Bolivar County Expo Building.

After votes were tallied, the 2017 theme became Superheroes.

For more information, contact Borgognoni at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Nancy Nassar at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .