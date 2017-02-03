Monday night Cleveland School District Board of Trustees announced the “Cowan vs. Cleveland School District Case” was settled and that both Cleveland High School and East Side will consolidate to form Cleveland Central High School.

On the athletic side, Cleveland Central High School will be 5A according to enrollment numbers turned in to the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

The MHSAA has Cleveland listed with 974 students for the upcoming school year.

With the next school year just six months away, Dr. Randy Grierson, who has recently been appointed the principal of CCHS, has hit the ground running trying to make sure he is looking at the right people for the right positions.

“We want to get the best people possible,” Grierson said. “I think that’s the first responsibility, that along with if at all possible use the people you have here that know these kids, know you, know the system and know the district. I think you always give those first rights at least to interview and then you go from there. Those are the first priorities in getting the best person for our children.”

Grierson said he is pleased that the uncertainty of whether there would be one school or two schools next year is over.

“Just moving forward in general is what’s most important, so we can start planning for our children,” Grierson said. “That’s what’s most important to me at this point.”

No one has been named for the athletic director position or any of the coaching positions for next year.

Grierson said finding the right athletic director and football coach are high on the priority list.

“With football coming up soon, a head football coach along with athletic director are both equally important at this point,” Grierson said. “Getting a head football coach to combine two different teams is very important.”

Grierson said the students, overall, were fine with the decision to consolidate.

“Kids never thought it was an issue,” Grierson said. “Kids were fine. If we let kids be kids, they will be just fine. They just wanted to know what’s next and how we go from here and I think they’re anxious about that — who the football coach is going to be and who the athletic director is going to be and so forth. We need to embrace that and do the best we can to get someone in place so we can begin that planning process.”

Grierson said the ultimate concern in preparing for the new school is the relationship with teachers and students.

“My number one objective is to work with kids and to work with teachers,” Grierson said. “I don’t care what color they are or how many they are. I love working with kids and I love trying to help kids and prepare for life. That’s what my passion is. I want to make them better when they leave than what they were when they got here. I want them to be able to go out in life and be productive citizens. That’s my number one objective.

“For teachers, my goal is to make sure they have the support they need to go forward and do the best they can by students. It’s a big circle that requires everyone moving in the same direction with kids and teachers as the priority.”

Grierson said making sure the teachers and students are happy is essential to the success of Cleveland Central High School.

“I believe in teachers, and I believe in working with teachers and giving them the support they need and giving the kids the support they need,” Grierson said. “What’s most important are these kids and teachers and providing the things they need as we go forward so we can make it a smooth transition and make it beneficial for this town.”

Grierson said he is focused on providing the best path to make Cleveland Central High School successful.

“When people look historically why these things haven’t work, my first thought is leadership,” Grierson said. “What was put in place to encourage people to come in? What are you doing in the classrooms? There is example after example that kids can change if they’re given the correct guidance and leadership and support that they need, they can do better and get out of high school.

“What we have to establish as a culture is you’re not going to come here and fail. That’s not going to happen.”

Grierson said his biggest concern was making sure he can get teachers currently in place back for next year.

“I wanted to make sure teachers were taken care of. I wasn’t worried about myself and I got approval from Dr. Thigpen. They will all have positions and that was my first priority. It wasn’t me having a job, it was them. I work for them and I want to keep it that way. I’ll go be the greeter at Wal-Mart if I need to but I want to make sure our teachers are taken care of.”

Grierson said negative attitudes will only hurt the changes of success for next year and the years to come.

“We need to quit worrying about the negative that can happen and focus on the things that are going well and focus on the things we can do to make it better,” Grierson said. “If you have a negative attitude towards it, it’s going to stay negative. If you don’t like it, how can you get involved to help make it better? That’s the biggest thing I want to sell to people. I live here just like you do. Come to the school, call me, I don’t care. I want ideas on how we can make this better.

“This is a community event, this isn’t just a school event because this school affects this community especially now that there is just one. As many people as we can have working trying to make this thing better, the better off we will be.”

Grierson added that interviews for head football coach and athletic director will be conducted soon, and he hopes to have recommendations by Feb. 13.