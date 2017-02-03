For those who may not have noticed Thursday evening, local stations have returned to customers of Cable One.

Both Cable One and Cala Broadcast Partners, part of Northwest Broadcasting, announced early Thursday evening that the channels would be returning.

The stations WABG, WXVT, WNBD and Delta Fox were blocked from the Cable One lineup after negotiations to renew their contract ended unsuccessfully on Dec. 31.

According to Trish Niemann with Cable One, the company did not want to pay higher fees and then have to pass those on to customers.

In a recent interview Brian Brady, founder of Northwest Broadcasting, said he and other cable companies had been able to come to agreements on their contracts but that “Cable One had walked away from the negotiation table.”

“Our goal is to provide our customers and their families with quality TV programming. We're pleased to be able to restore these channels to our customers and we appreciate their patience and loyalty while we worked to reach an agreement,” said Cable One vice president John Gosch.

In an announcement from Cala Broadcast, it “reached agreement with Cable One to retransmit our stations on their cable system. Cable One serves customers from Cleveland to Grenada. The four network affiliates have been off the air since the beginning of the year after parties failed to reach agreement on a contract that allows the cable company to retransmit the signals of the four stations. The stations are expected to be back on the air within 24 hours. The agreement comes just in time for the Super Bowl, which airs Sunday evening on Fox.”