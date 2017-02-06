As the search is underway for the first head football coach in Cleveland Central High School history, it appears Kelly Causey won't be in the picture.

After serving six years as Cleveland High School head football coach, Causey will be the next head football coach at Kosciusko High School. Causey’s hiring at Kosciusko was approved Thursday night at a special called meeting by the Kosciusko School District.

Causey led Cleveland High to six consecutive playoff appearances and finished with an overall record of 51-27 as he will go down as Cleveland High’s last head football coach. In the playoffs, the Wildcats went to the second round or further four times under Causey with a trip to the 4A North Half Title game in 2013 where they lost to Lafayette 42-19.

In 2014, Cleveland went 12-2 and ended its season in the third round of the playoffs. The 12 wins were the most wins the Wildcats had in a season under Causey.

In Cleveland High's last year of football in 2016, the Wildcats finished 6-6 but went to the second round of the 4A State Playoffs and won four of their last six games to close out the season.

Causey’s decision to take the Kosciusko job comes in the midst of Cleveland High and East Side consolidating to form Cleveland Central High School. It was just two weeks ago that Dr. Randy Grierson was named principal.

Grierson is working on finding an athletic director and a head football coach for the upcoming school year.

Causey said his decision to take the job at Kosciusko was a tough one but one he needed to make.

"Due to uncertainty, I had to pursue other options and this option came to fruition," Causey said. "I felt Kosciusko was a good job. It was a very tough decision emotionally."

Causey will be looking to change the fortunes of KHS program that went 1-9 last year. Kosciusko has had success in the past as the Whippets went 21-6 in 2014 and 15 combined. Causey will be the fifth coach KHS has had since 2013.

Causey said he feels good about the potential for success at Kosciusko.

"I think they have some good athletes, and they're very similar to Cleveland," Causey said. "There is good community support in Kosciusko."

Causey, who also went to school at Cleveland High School, said he enjoyed coaching the Wildcats for the past six years.

“It was gratifying to come back home and be successful there," Causey said. "There are a lot of people that helped me in the community."

With the plans for getting all the jobs filled at Cleveland Central High School underway, Causey said he hopes the new school will be successful.

"I wish them the best," Causey said. "I hope it works out for all the kids whether they are from Cleveland High or East Side."