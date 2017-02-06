It has been only a few weeks since President Donald Trump has been in office and a lot of changes are already being brought into fruition.

Recently, Trump issued a 90-day travel ban for many citizens of Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

The ban also affects tourists and business travelers.

The State Department said last week that as many as 60,000 foreigners from those seven countries had had their visas canceled.

The ban continues to be challenged in court.

A few colleges in Mississippi, such as Mississippi State University, Mississippi University of Women, Jackson State University and University of Southern Mississippi, have a international students who has been affected by the travel ban.

Director of Student Success Center at DSU Christy Riddle said no students at DSU have been affected by the travel ban.

Delta State University has students from 50 countries with a total on 129 enrolled at the university.

A few international students at Delta State shared their thoughts on the travel ban and what it means for them.

Student Nanya Okorie said she doesn't know if there are some students who have been affected at the university, but she knows that many have been affected by the ban in other parts of the states.

Okorie said, "I feel as though all of the international students are affected because it's like you never know what can happen next.

"We all come here to better our life for our selves and our families. I just think what is happening is really sad," Okorie said.

Another DSU student from Vietnam who did not want his name printed said he thinks it is really sad what Trump is doing.

"You have people all over the world who visit different countries, and many of them can't go home or get out of whatever country they are in to get back to work. I just think that it is not fair," he said.

The Trump travel ban has had many people outraged since the executive order was signed.

The citizens of the seven countries are prohibited for 90 days, and all Syrian refugees are prohibited for 120 days.