In expectation of the Grammy Awards this weekend, the Grammy Museum Mississippi has planned a week full of activities.

Gallery talks will take place each day and are free with museum admission.

Gallery talks are informal and intimate discussions hosted by special guests and museum staff that highlight the significance of the Grammy Awards, special exhibits and artifacts, Grammy-winning and nominated artists, and Mississippi’s impact on American music.

Each Gallery Talk lasts about 20–25 minutes in the exhibit that represents each Talk subject.

Tuesday’s talk will be Legacy of B.B. King by Malika Polk-Lee, B.B. King Museum Executive Director. She will discuss the imprint that B.B. King made on Mississippi and American music as well as new happenings at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola. The Talk will take place in the Iconic Instruments exhibit, which features the legendary "Lucille."

Also on Tuesday there will be a reception at 6 p.m., followed by an evening with David Porter at 7 p.m. It will be moderated at Kirk Whalum.

On Wednesday at noon, there will be a conversation with Marty Gamblin, moderated by Allan Hammons, in the Sanders Soundstage.

Marty Gamblin is an acknowledged music publisher and artist manager with 40 years of experience in artist management.

He has represented such artists as Alan Jackson, Bryan White, Dorothy Moore, Ruby Lovette, Pearl River, South 65, and Glen Campbell. As a music publisher, his company was named one of Billboard's top 10 publishers and had 16 number one singles.

He was recently named the Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Center.

At 1 p.m. the Mississippi Roots of Marty Stuart: Grammy Museum Mississippi Project Manager, Allan Hammons, (Hammons & Assoc., Greenwood, MS) will discuss the Mississippi Roots of his longtime friend and Mississippi native Marty Stuart. The Talk will take place in the On the Red Carpet exhibit area that features one of Marty Stuart’s signature suits.

Thursday’s talk will be the Legacy of Elvis Presley by a representative from Graceland.

Friday will feature Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient: Jimmie Rodgers withuest speaker Betty Lou Jones, director of the Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Museum in Meridian, Mississippi, has traveled to discuss the legacy of the "Father of Country Music."

This Talk, which will take place in the Mississippi Gallery, celebrates his being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy at the 59th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 12.

Kids Rock the Red Carpet will begin at 6 p.m.

Saturday at noon will be The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan with guest speaker and Delta State University Professor, Don Allan Mitchell, who will celebrate the remaining weeks of this special exhibit with stories on the influential Texas bluesman while honoring this incredible artist’s Grammy Award nominations and wins.

At 2 p.m. On the Red Carpet guest speaker, and local fashion expert, Haley Huerta Kelly, who will share all of the Red Carpet secrets! From the iconic looks seen in this exhibit, to the artist’s individual style, and what makes a winning Red Carpet look, you will learn how the stars make a statement when walking the Red Carpet.

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. will be Mississippi: The Birthplace of American Music with Dr. Robin Webb, who will discusses the role that great Mississippi artists have played in the history of American music.