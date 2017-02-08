Mississippi State University’s Extension Service is conducting a Master Gardener Training Program every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 28 through April 4 at the Bolivar County Extension office.

Participants will be expected to attend all training sessions and give 40 hours of service to the county Extension office.

Training begins with instructions on the Master Gardener program concept, basic botony, and soils. Other training sessions include vegetables, ornamental plants, home fruit and nut production, and lawn care.

Extension professionals, certified Master Gardener volunteer instructors, horticulture industry professionals and other specialist will conduct the training.

A one-time program participation fee of $90 covers materials, refreshments, and a one year membership in the Mississippi Master Gardener Association.

Deadline to register is Tuesday.

For more details, please contact Laura Jane Giaccaglia at the Bolivar County Extension office by calling 662-843-8362.

MSU Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities or special needs. Please inform the office at time of registration to request reasonable accommodation.