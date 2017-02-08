Once again road repairs were top of the list for the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Monday at the Bolivar County Courthouse in Rosedale.

The board spoke with the road manager and county engineers about their progress and what needs to be done on the roads in Bolivar County.

Of the many roads in Bolivar County that needs repairs, the board of supervisors, the road manager James Pritchett and county engineer Robert Eley want the public to know that they are doing all they can to accommodate their needs as soon as possible.

Supervisor Preston Billings said he believes there should be more people to work on the roads in Bolivar County.

"We're just asking all residents that they will please put up with us because we're coming. We're going to get to all of you all as soon as possible," Billings said.

Billings thanked Pritchett and the assistant road manager for the tremendous job they have been doing to fix the roads.

Billings said, "Continue what you can do until we decide or come up with more money and more employees for the road department."

Many residents of Bolivar County has been asking for speed bumps to be placed on the streets in their neighborhoods.

McBride said he received a request from a Bolivar County resident asking if they could place speed bumps on the south end her street to slow down the traffic that comes through.

"We'll go out and look at it and come back as a board before we make any recommendations," McBride said.

Eley said he also had a couple of people to call him about concerns regarding speed bumps on North Bayou Road.

"There are regulations and guidelines on how to construct them and how to sign them, how to properly mark them, and how to put place signage on them," said Eley.

Eley said if someone is traveling at nighttime and does not see the speed bump, they could damage their car.

Eley suggested to the board that he work with the road manager to make sure they are properly signing the speed bumps.

Supervisor Larry King asked the road managers about the different kinds of materials the road crew used and if there is a better grade material.

"When you go to these different meetings to discuss materials that you use, does that kind of material need an upgrade or something that will kind of last longer," King said.

Pritchett said, "I think we are getting the best of the material we can get. We go further to get the material because it's better."

Pritchett said depending on the road; a different type of materials may be needed to repair it.

"Each supervisor will be riding and assisting these damages and assisting everything that is wrong with the roads in their district. That is going to be our annual road inspection," said McBride.