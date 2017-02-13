Way-finding signage for Cleveland

Visitors to Cleveland will be able to better locate places of interest in the next few weeks as the city is getting closer to installation of long awaited wayfinding signs.

Officials with the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce hope to install approximately 20-27 wayfinding signs in areas, such as Delta State University, the Grammy Museum Mississippi, the train museum and Bear Pen Park.

According to Lisa Cooley, Team Cleveland and Main Street manager, some of the signs will list about three points of interest making it more convenient. This will also allow the city to de-clutter signage on the highways.

"I'm excited to install the signs. This project has been in the works for a long time. It will help to de-clutter the look of U.S. Highway 61 while also helping to better direct visitors around town,” said Cooley.

The chamber has been working on this project for three years, collaborating with Mississippi Main Street, Community Design Solution, and interested community members.

It also partnered with the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area and South Delta Planning and Development District to help fund the signs.

Cooley said a zip code analysis was conducted in collaboration with retailers in the area.

The study revealed that 71 percent of shoppers at businesses on U.S. Highway 61 are from outside of Bolivar County while only 22 percent of downtown shoppers came from outside of Bolivar County.

"This along with tourist asking about Cleveland caused us to realize that a lot of people don't even realize that Cleveland has attractions off of highway 61,” said Cooley.

Before the signs can be installed, the chamber of commerce has to have the new signs approved by the Mississippi Department of Transportations, which should be soon.

Citizens can expect the new signs to be in a matter of six to eight weeks.