The Cleveland Central Middle School faculty and parents met on Thursday to discuss plans for the upcoming school year.

The purpose of the meeting was to allow the public to preview East Side High School as the new CCMS.

L’Kenna Whitehead, current D.M. Smith Middle School principal and new CCMS principal, spoke about what courses, activities and athletics would be offered as well as a tentative bell schedule and tour of the school.

“We had four tours going at a time and we had an electronic suggestion board where parents could give suggestions.

“Many of the parents were pleased with the layout of the building. We did make some changes based on suggestions from parents.

“We’re also taking suggestions from teachers and everyone is helping us make it better. It evolves every day,” he said.

Students from both D.M. Smith and Margaret Green Junior High School performed and door prizes were awarded.

With safety being one of the number one priorities, Whitehead said they are making moves to ensure the students are safe at all times.

“As far as safety concerns there will be a principal and three assistant principals. There’s a seventh grade hall and an eighth grade hall and in those two halls there are two communities and that’s to help build relationships and those teachers will teach in their own communities. There are two in each grade.

“That will help with safety and organization. The students have a smaller loop to travel and won’t have to go too far to class. There are cameras all over the building and we’re looking to get security doors before August so you’ll to have buzz to enter the building,” he said.

In regards to curriculum, Whitehead is confident students will receive a great education.

“Everybody wants to have an environment where they will have arts in the curriculum. We’ll offer digital media art and tactile art like sculpture and modeling.

“The school will have things they’ll look forward to like programming, music, and choir.

“Students were concerned about what they’d have but they’ll have probably more than any other school in the area athletically and academically.

“That need will be fulfilled and you can’t get this type of education and experience anywhere in the Mississippi Delta from what we see,” he said.

While the high school will be implementing a no cell phone policy, Whitehead says he envisions the middle school having what he calls “dead zones” where students are not allowed to use their cell phones.

“There will be provisions made where students can use them for instructional purposes where teachers allow them during lessons,” he said.

Whitehead encourages suggestions from parents and said if you have questions, suggestions, or concerns, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.