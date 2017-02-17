Architect Joey Henderson shows Cleveland School trustees needs for the building improvement.

Architect Joey Henderson presented the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees changes needed in the schools before the new school year.

Henderson from JBHM Architects said there is a lot of damage that needs to be tended to at Cleveland High School, East Side High School and Margaret Green Junior High School.

Henderson said his team, as well the school principles, came up with quite a list while walking through the three schools.

He said the windows and doors in the schools are in bad shape and the there were several Americans with Disability Act issues they had concerns about.

"There is really nothing structural that I saw. There are some cracks in the Margaret Green hallway down by the cafeteria that needs to be taken care of, there are some in the high schools as well," said Henderson.

ADA issues that were brought up were not having accessible seating in the gymnasium or the restrooms.

"You can accommodate ADA by always providing services on the lower floor, that just means every year you can shift or move or change some of the students or teachers as well," he said.

Henderson said there seems to be an issue with some of the plumbing as well. He noticed that many of the pipes outside of the school buildings are beginning to decay.

"Electricity, we have some upgrades that really need to be done. We are about maxed out in general," he said.

He said he saw some exiting issues, fire ratings issues, and emergency lighting issues.

In addition, Henderson said the two-story science building at ESHS has dead end hallways and that is an exiting issue for the students and faculty.

He told the board the building would need to get new stairs in the building.

Trustee George Evans asked Henderson how he would get an elevator in the school when dealing with an older building.

Henderson said, "Whatever we do to both of the buildings, I have to submit to Archives of History because they are public buildings older than 50 years old."

He showed the board a potential place where an elevator could be placed based on the exterior of the building.

Canopies, security, and parking were also some of the things Henderson looked at while touring the schools on a site level.

Plus he looked at the band halls, locker rooms, gymnasium, and auditoriums of all the schools.

Henderson said work could be done on the schools while the kids were present.