Lucy Janoush and Sammy Britt

The Mississippi Arts Commission honored Sammy Britt and Lucy Richardson Janoush at this year's Governor's Art Awards held Thursday at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.

Britt and Janoush, along with four other recipents of Mississippi origins, were honored for their outstanding contributions to art in the state.

The awards are presented to individuals and organizations for outstanding work in visual, literary, and performing arts, community development through the arts and arts patronage.

"Sammy and Lucy have both dedicated a lifetime of service to their communities," said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC.

Britt was honored with the Excellence in Visual Art award.

For more than 35 years, he taught painting and drawing at Delta State University and though retired still dedicates his time to teaching the art of painting.

After retiring from the university in 2002, Britt received the Kossman Outstanding Teacher Award and was also named professor emeritus of art.

Britt has won many awards in competitive shows throughout his long career and has served as a juror for shows in several states. In 1999, Britt was featured at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel, Miss. in a show entitled “A Painter’s Painter: Charles Webster Hawthorne; The Influence of Provincetown and Henry Hensche on Sammy Britt, Gerald DeLoach, Richard Kelso, and George T. Thurmond Exhibition.”

He was also featured on Mississippi Educational Television, is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Honorary Leadership Fraternity, was chosen as one of the Outstanding Educators in America and is listed in Who’s Who in American Art.

Britt, who was interview on Tuesday, said, "I am greatly honored and humbled to be receiving the 2017 Governor's Art Award for Excellence in Visual Art. I will be accepting this year's Governor's Arts Award on behalf of all the people who have supported and encouraged me throughout my life."

Janoush received the Arts Patron award.

She has dedicated much of her time to philanthropy and community service in the Mississippi Delta.

Along with having served on the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors for 24 years, and still counting, she was president for the 1994-95 term and served on dozens of committees. In 1996 and 2012, Janoush received the prestigious President’s Award. She was also honored with the Kossman Award for outstanding volunteer service in 1997.

She has served as a volunteer with the United Way of Cleveland-Bolivar County, Bolivar County Literacy Council, Bolivar Medical Center, Crosstie Arts Council and Junior Auxiliary of Cleveland.

She had worked tirelessly in brining I-69 into Bolivar County as well as president of the Cleveland Music Foundation, in which she spearheaded the project that brought the Grammy Museum Mississippi to Cleveland

"I am thrilled that Lucy will be receiving the Governor's Award Thursday night," said Emily Havens, executive director of Grammy Museum Mississippi prior to the event. "She has done so much for our community and state through the years. This Museum is here because of Lucy's dedication, leadership and commitment.”