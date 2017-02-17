Skeletal remains discovered Jan. 30 on Stringtown Road, north of Mississippi Hwy. 450 West in Bolivar County, have been identified.

The remains are of Brandon Wright who has been missing from Greenville since June 25, 2016.

The remains were located next to East Deer Creek and the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Crime Lab to process the scene.

Bolivar County Coroner Rudy Seals collected the skeletal remains and sent them to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner.

A DNA sample was sent to the Greenville Police Department upon contact with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and a march was made on Feb. 8.