Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women in the United States.

According to the American Cancer Society, 2,290 new cases of breast cancer will be detected in the state of Mississippi this year and 440 lives will be lost.

Programs, such as Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation's Community Health Advisor Breast Health Outreach Program, help ensure that all women have access to early detection information and options, even poor and medically underserved women.

The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation located in Ruleville was awarded a $55,000 grant from Avon Foundation through the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

The purpose of the grant is to help raise awareness of the life-saving benefits of early detection of breast cancer in underserved communities throughout the rural Mississippi Delta.

President and CEO of the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation Freddie White-Johnson said this is the fourth year that the program has received funding from the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

In a press release, Johnson said the Community Health Advisor's Breast Health Outreach Program at the cancer foundation will educate underserved women is various counties in the Mississippi Delta.

Johnson said, "We are very appreciative that the Avon Foundation for the Women shares our mission and has carefully chosen to support the Fannie Lou Hamer Foundation's Community Health Advisors' Breast Health Outreach Program."

Johnson said last year the foundation had a goal, which was to assist 550 women with a screening.

"I am proud to say, that we assisted 751 women with a screening and four of those women were diagnosed with breast cancer," Johnson said.

The Avon Breast Cancer Crusade has awarded more that 1,800 grant to community-based breast health programs across the United States since 1993.

It also awards funding to beneficiaries ranging from leading cancer centers to community-based grassroots breast health programs to support breast cancer research and access to care.

"We are just so excited and so happy that we received this award and that the Avon Foundation for Women chose to support the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation," said Johnson.

The Avon Breast Health Outreach Program chooses organizations based on their ability to effectively reach women, particularly minority, low-income, and older women who are often medically underserved.

"My motto is become a hero, leave a legacy for others to follow, reach one, teach one, save one," said Johnson.