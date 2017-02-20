A special mini guitar

Bolivar County lovers and visitors now have a special souvenir available for them the next time they visit the Martin and Sue King Heritage Railroad Museum.

Lisa Miller, executive director for the museum, designed guitars inspired by images in the Delta after a similar guitar was given to her as a Christmas gift two years ago.

“My son and daughter-in-law Davis and Kim Alford gave me a little red guitar with the word ‘Mississippi’ painted on it. They had won in an auction at a fundraiser in the Jackson area, where they live and I loved it!

“I thought it would be something that we could add to our museum’s gift shop so I called the company that makes these miniature guitars and eventually discovered that the red guitar’s design was created for the Mississippi Development Authority for an event.

“Since the design was proprietary, we could not use it,” she explained.

Miller said she wanted to create images that symbolize Bolivar County and help promote the area.

“In the design, you will see representations of the Mississippi River, agriculture, the Fighting Okra, our music heritage, our Cleveland-Bolivar County logo, the railroad in the middle of it all, and of course — if you’re at the intersection of Miss. Highway 8 and U.S. Highway 61, you can be no place but Cleveland,” said Miller.

After receiving approval from the Cleveland Board of Aldermen, Miller ordered the first shipment of guitars before Christmas.

“We sold them all in about a day. No one had any idea that they would go over so well but I think part of that success was the timing.

“I also think people were excited to see something unique and different that promoted our area and at $30, the guitars just made really nice gifts for all ages.

“The guitars also make a great souvenir. I hope to keep them in stock and have them as we encounter the Spring Break and summer travelers who visit the museum,” she said.

Miller said she hopes these guitars become conversation pieces and cause people to talk about Cleveland and the museum.

“In that way, we are also promoting the train museum.”

Additionally, Miller said many people came to the museum for the first time just to purchase the guitar.

“I think one of the most overlooked facts about the train museum is that yes, we collect and preserve railroad history but we use that history and the museum to promote Cleveland, Bolivar County, and the entire Delta.

“Collecting and preserving is a wonderful thing but just doing that alone would not be fulfilling our mission here and would be a waste of our resources.

“Instead, we are in the business of welcoming people, educating people, entertaining people, and then sending them out into the world to tell everybody about our wonderful museum, our beautiful city of Cleveland, and this great Mississippi Delta.

“And all of that conversation could start from a little 10” painted guitar,” said Miller.

Miller said this is not the first guitar she plans to design and looks forward to making others for the museum and its visitors.