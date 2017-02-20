As college expenses rise and budgets are cut, many state universities are looking for alternative ways to create revenue and Delta State University is among them.

Institutions of Higher Learning Director of Communications Caron Blanton said, “These types of developments are becoming more common.”

She said the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State University and Jackson State University have all obtained approval from IHL for similar leases, although projects are not yet underway.

“Authorization from the legislature simply provides Delta State with the option of developing the property and this is needed before the Board of Trustees can approve a long-term lease,” Blanton said.

Currently there are two nearly identical bills in the Mississippi Legislature, which would allow Delta State University to lease a portion of its property.

This property is located on the 55 acres that is currently a 9-hole golf course known as Derrall Foreman Golf Course.

"Given the budgetary challenges we have faced with operating the golf course in the black during the last few years, as well as the $1.5 million budget cuts the university has experienced in the last 13 months, we began to realize that the golf course property likely had a higher and better use," said Delta State President William LaForge.

"These two items, coupled with the fact that we recently completed a university-wide visioning process, led us to think about various uses of the property. However, no decisions have been made at this time regarding the future of the golf course property.

"We are simply exploring options," he said.

According to both bills, the property may be leased for mixed-use development, which may consist of a conference center; hotel; residential houses or apartments, of which students and faculty would get first choice; parking; executive par-three golf course; or a walking/fitness trail.

"No decisions have been made at this time about the golf course property. And, we do not have plans to eliminate the golf team," said LaForge.

LaForge said the idea to lease the property came up when "Mayor Billy Nowell introduced me to some businessmen who were interested in building high-end housing for students — similar to those in Oxford and Starkville — and/or a hotel/conference center for the campus and the community. These individuals inquired about the use of the golf course as a location for these developments."

However, LaForge once again again said no decision has been made on a use for leasing of the suggested property and that whatever happens, Delta State would ask for proposals from interested investors.

"We are simply exploring options," he explained. "If the university decides to proceed with developing the golf course property, we would work with vendors to develop something that is good for the university and the city."

Rep. Abe Hudson authored H.B. 919, which was passed on Feb. 2, and Sen. Willie Simmons authored S.B. 2617, which was passed on Feb. 7. The bills have to be passed by the opposite branch by March 23.

"By giving Delta State University the option to lease its land, an opportunity is provided to the university to explore a long-term revenue stream," said Hudson.

"Also, it also has the potential for high-end housing options for students and employees. Lastly, it creates the chance to provide a conference center for the campus and the community."

Hudson said he was unaware of any definite plan for the land but knows Delta State officials will ask for proposals from those interested.

"If the university decides to proceed with developing the golf course, it will work with vendors to develop options that are good for the university and the city," said Hudson.