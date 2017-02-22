The Roy L. and Clara Belle Wiley Planetarium will host two special programs.

Both program start at 7 p.m. in Walters Hall where the planetarium is located.

On Friday, the show will be “Wonders of the Universe.”

The audience will peer deep into space through the eyes of the Hubble Space Telescope and travel back billions of years in time to witness the birth of the universe. On this breathtaking excursion, you’ll witness the formation of galaxies and explore some of the most wondrous nebulae and astronomical structures yet discovered. As your travels continue, you’ll fly deep into our own Milky Way Galaxy and return home to Earth on a spectacular tour through the Solar System.

Ticket pricing for this show is adults $5; children $3, under the age of 12 who require a seat; seniors $3, 65 years or older; Okra Card $3, students, faculty and staff with valid DSU ID.

The show on March 3 is “March Sky” and will take the audience on a closer look at the planets, bright stars, and some deep sky objects that will be up at night during the month of March. This is great opportunity to learn the constellations and study the motions of the heavens.

Ticket pricing is adults $3; children $1, under the age of 12 who require a seat; seniors: $1, 65 years or older; Okra Card $1, students, faculty and staff with valid DSU ID.

All tickets are sold at the door. Cash or check only.

Additional information may be found at www.deltastate.edu/planetarium or an email can be sent to