Professor of History at Mississippi Valley State University Dr. Cassie Sade Turnipseed recently received the Diversity Educator of the Year award for her outstanding achievements over the years while being an educator.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning's Diversity Committee recognized Turnipseed for the hard work she has done over the years at MVSU.

"It was such an honor to receive this award. I knew I was going to receive the award but I did not know the magnitude of the award," Turnipseed said.

Turnipseed said this award was huge for her especially when considering other universities in the state.

"It is just such an honor to be able to represent the state with this award," she said.

Turnipseed is a native of California. She moved to Indianola a few years ago and began teaching at Mississippi Valley State University.

One of the reasons Turnipseed decided to come to Mississippi was to work on book projects, specifically children books of poetry and short stories.

In 2003, she founded the Young Publishers' Network that gives young individuals a chance to become published authors.

According to Turnipseed's website, "My goals are to bring films, lectures, visual, and performing arts to the most 'disenfranchised region of America.' My hope is to expose these various disciplines to everyone, so that they may see the power artistic expressions have particular on young people."

She hopes to encourage many young individuals to embrace their creativity and develop their artistic talents as a career option.

Turnipseed has been recognized for more than just her diversity award.

She is the founder of Khafre Inc. where she takes on special projects such at the Cotton Pickers of America Monument and Sharecroppers Interpretive movement.

Khafre Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings educational, artistic, and cultural programs to the Mississippi Delta.

Turnipseed has been working to lead a community driven movement to construct a monument and establish a national park in remembrance of enslaved workers, sharecroppers, tenant farmers, and day laborers of the cotton fields of the American South.

Turnipseed explained the idea that the Cotton Pickers of America Monument and Sharecroppers Interpretive Center will feature a statue at about 30-foot of a family of three cotton pickers.

This 30-foot brass statue of the cotton pickers will be a father, mother, and their young son. Sculptor, Ed Dwight from Denver and architect Eric Davis designed the monument.

"The significance of all of this is really, really important. Cotton was the number one industry in the world for 200 years," Turnipseed said.

The Cotton Pickers of America Monument is to recognize those individuals who prospered from the cotton industry and to honor the workers who picked, chopped, and planted cotton.

Turnipseed said, "It's really important for residents to know about the history of the cotton industry. It is really important to speak on that industry."

Turnipseed said the main problem she sees is that no one ever said thank you to those individuals for their efforts to build this country.

"The least we can do is say thank you to the cotton pickers by building a monument and park in Mound Bayou," she said.

The location for the museum will be seated on 20-acres of prime cotton farmland on U.S. Highway near Mound Bayou.

Turnipseed's hope for the monument is to secure the site as part of the National Parks Services.

Turnipseed mentioned that President William Bynum of Mississippi Valley State University has also allowed the campus to be apart of the historical site.

"MVSU was a cotton field before it became a university," Turnipseed said.

The total cost of the project is $26 million and Turnipseed and her team are currently putting together the fundraising campaign.

Turnipseed said, "We are encouraging people to make contributions whether it be artifacts, volunteer time, not just money."

"This monument is intended to increase awareness, knowledge, and appreciation for the cotton pickers, and to acknowledge the people who were never thanked for making for the cotton industry number one in America," Turnipseed said.

For more information about the Cotton Pickers of America Monument and Interpretive Center, go to www.cottonpickers