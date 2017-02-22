Supervisor Donny Whitten mentioned the tax increase that could possibly take place during Tuesday's Bolivar County Board of Supervisors Meeting.

"I read the paper and I get on the internet to see what the bills are, and what's happening down at the legislature, and there are a couple of different bills I think are being introduced, and they're kicking it back and forth," Whitten said.

The legislative leaders in Mississippi have proposed to shift the funding of schools to the local levels in the state.

Whitten told the board they should catch up on the news that is happening in Jackson about the funding for the schools.

"It's going to put a heck of an unfair tax burden on our county and city," he said.

Whitten said the taxes are high in the county already.

He said he believes the board they should get very active against the shift of the tax burden.

"I just want everyone to get up to speed on that and contact everybody you know and see what we can do to stop that," said Whitten.

He said the gist of it is that some of the legislators are proposing to move the tax burden from the state to the county and that is causing them to put an additional tax locally.

"It's all about shifting it to both municipalities and counties and I don't think it's fair," Whitten said.

"I think it's the state's burden to fund public schools and I would have to research it, but I think they shouldn't be doing that," Whitten said.

Whitten believes the legislature needs to stand up to their responsibilities of funding the public schools.

"It's such a political hot issue and as they usually do, they shift it down to the locals, and mandate it on us," Whitten said.

Whitten said the state is already mandated enough to the county.

"I only know what I read, and it's a lot going on in the background that we don’t know.

"It may happen, and it may not happen, but it doesn't need to happen," said Whitten.