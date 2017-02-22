Girl Scouts Cookie booth sales in Cleveland will began this weekend, when scouts set up stations around town to sell cookies to the public.

This is the 100th year of the Girl Scouts selling their iconic cookies.

Five years after Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouts in the early in the 1900s, the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, OK, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.

Karla Bristlin, service unit manager for the Girl Scouts in Bolivar, Coahoma, and Quitman counties, said, "Since it is the 100th year of selling Girl Scout Cookies, we got a brand new cookie because of that, and it's called a S'mores Cookie, and last year they introduced the Toffee-tastic cookie which is gluten free."

All of the cookies range from $4 to $5.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Girl Scouts will be seen outside of H&R Block on North Davis Avenue and Harmony Bowling.

The troops will set up booths through March.

In addition to personal sales and the booth sales, Girl Scouts has added online sales through invite.

"The Girl Scouts will send you a link through an email, you order them and you can have them delivered by the girl, pick them up, or have them mailed to you," Bristlin said.

According to the Girl Scouts website, selling cookies online is a bold step into the future of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

The Digital Cookie introduces vital 21st century lessons about online marketing, app usage, and ecommerce to Girl Scouts, who will be in the driver's seat of their own Digital Cookie Business.

The Girl Scouts will be on site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12:30-4 p.m. on Sundays.